Decatur's Salvation Army needs $17,000 more to reach its Christmas season goal
Decatur's Salvation Army needs $17,000 more to reach its Christmas season goal

Salvation Army 2020 christmas (copy)

Decatur's Salvation Army displays Red Kettles for the 2020 Christmas campaign.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — With only a few days left before the end of the year, Decatur's Salvation Army is close to its Christmas Season Fundraising Goal of $560,000.

The social service agency is currently at $543,000, which is 97% of its intended total.

"We hope that end of the year 2020 gifts yet to be given and new early in the year gifts in 2021 will help us fully reach the goal," said Kyle Karsten, director of Development and Community Relations.

According to the Salvation Army, the holiday season has been productive.

The Red Kettles in front of stores collected approximately $135,000. More than 40 different Virtual Kettles raised a total of $13,500.

Foundations and businesses along with Christmas Season Sponsor donations helped meet the agency match the gift challenge of $25,000 for each of their two fundraising events.

Gurneys, Guns, and Hoses, the first responders bell ringing challenge raised nearly $15,000.

With nearly 3,000 bell ringing hours, 11% — or 339 — were volunteers.

Decatur Salvation Army 2018 food basket preparation

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

