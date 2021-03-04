Denominational leaders urge Catholics, Lutherans to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SPRINGFIELD — Catholics and Missouri-Synod Lutherans have been urged by their denominational leaders to avoid the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine if possible.

That vaccine, as well as the United Kingdom's Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, use human fetal cell lines and are considered “ethically controversial” by the groups.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement this week that Catholics should choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines when possible, but that it would be "morally acceptable" to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if alternatives are not available.

In its statement, the organization said, “Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines raised concerns because an abortion-derived cell line was used for testing them, but not in their production. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, was developed, tested and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines raising additional moral concerns. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.’

