Denominational leaders urge Catholics, Lutherans to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SPRINGFIELD — Catholics and Missouri-Synod Lutherans have been urged by their denominational leaders to avoid the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine if possible.
That vaccine, as well as the United Kingdom's Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, use human fetal cell lines and are considered “ethically controversial” by the groups.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement this week that Catholics should choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines when possible, but that it would be "morally acceptable" to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if alternatives are not available.
In its statement, the organization said, “Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines raised concerns because an abortion-derived cell line was used for testing them, but not in their production. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, was developed, tested and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines raising additional moral concerns. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.’
"However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen. Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.”
The Missouri Synod statement is similar:
“The Synod remains steadfastly committed to the sanctity of human life and supportive of those institutions and individuals advocating for the unborn. Genuine concerns for life exist on both sides of the COVID-19 vaccination question: concern for the use of aborted fetal cells in the design, development, production and testing of vaccines, as well as concern for the physical well-being of one’s neighbor endangered by the virus. There is no official Synod position on the use of COVID-19 vaccines (as such positions are ordinarily expressed through a resolution of the Synod in convention).
"Christians should respect the consciences of one another on a question where Scripture and the Synod have not spoken expressly. Members of the Synod and Synod congregations are encouraged to educate themselves about the vaccines; consult with trusted health care providers, clergy and those who may be impacted by their decision; and act on the basis of informed conscience as to receiving the vaccine.”
This story will be updated.
