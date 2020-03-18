Diocese of Springfield bishop suspends holding Mass until further notice

SPRINGFIELD -- Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield has announced suspension of Mass at the Catholic churches in the diocese and of the obligation to attend Mass until further notice.

In a news release on Wednesday, the bishop, who had already suspended the Eucharist due to coronavirus concerns, said the in-person Masses with a congregation present would be replaced with private Mass celebrated by priests without a congregation in attendance. He urged the faithful to pray with the Scripture readings of the Mass, to watch online streaming of Mass offered by priests, pray the rosary, and in particular pray for an end to the pandemic.