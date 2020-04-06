You are the owner of this article.
Diocese of Springfield to offer Holy Week Mass online
Diocese of Springfield to offer Holy Week Mass online

SPRINGFIELD – Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield will offer Holy Week Masses online.  

Bishop Thomas Paprocki

Catholics can go the diocese’s website, dio.org, or the diocese’s Facebook page, facebook.com/diospringfield/, to watch the liturgies live on replay: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9; 3 p.m. Good Friday, April 10; 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11; 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12. 

Parishes across the diocese are also offering Mass online each Sunday. Most are also offering daily Mass. Catholics can visit the diocese’s website for the complete list, Mass times, and links to those parishes that are streaming Mass online.

Since March 18, all Masses in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois have been closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Priests have been offering private Masses with their personal Mass intentions being offered “for the people.” 

____________________________________________________________

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

