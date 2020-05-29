Diocese of Springfield to restart Mass June 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — Masses will start back up June 6 in the Diocese of Springfield.

The services were shut down because of COVID-19.

Under the new guidelines, attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity of the worship space and social distancing will have to be followed. Diocesan staff have a training and certification process, including detailed cleaning protocols and communication plans to parishioners.

Today’s revised guidance from the government is consistent with the approach that was already being planned. Parishes will be required to have a Parish Response Team, who will need to attend a mandatory training webinar and submit a readiness checklist for certification prior to being able to celebrate public Masses.