Diocese of Springfield to restart Mass June 6

SPRINGFIELD — Masses will start back up June 6 in the Diocese of Springfield.
The services were shut down because of COVID-19.
Under the new guidelines, attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity of the worship space and social distancing will have to be followed. Diocesan staff have a training and certification process, including detailed cleaning protocols and communication plans to parishioners.
Today’s revised guidance from the government is consistent with the approach that was already being planned. Parishes will be required to have a Parish Response Team, who will need to attend a mandatory training webinar and submit a readiness checklist for certification prior to being able to celebrate public Masses.
"As Christian citizens, Catholics of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois have made a profound and consequential sacrifice for the sake of the greater good by foregoing the most sacred sacrament of our faith — the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass,” Bishop Thomas John Paprocki said in a statement. "It is now time for the Church to return to the proper practice of the faith and celebration of Mass, which we will do responsibly and safely, with proper preparation, precautions, and safe distancing.”
A look back at Decatur-area churches
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church
People's Church of God
Church of the Living God PGT Temple 2
First Church of God in Christ
Church of God
Church of God Boiling Springs Road
United First Congregational Church
