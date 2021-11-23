Dove Inc. to host Giving Tree lighting

DECATUR — Dove Inc. will celebrate Giving Tuesday 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, with a lighting of the Giving Tree in the green space at the shelter, 302 S. Union St.

The tree lighting will be held at 4:15 p.m. and will remain lighted through mid-January in honor of volunteers, advocates, supporters, staff and all those working toward safe homes for themselves and their families.

Visitors are welcome to stop by the reception indoors from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in honor of the retirement of Teri Ducy, who has served Dove for 31 years. At 5:45 p.m. there will be a special presentation in honor of Ray Batman, Dove's first executive director.

During this time, donations will also be accepted for the Coats for Kids drive, and of Christmas Care & Share program for residents of the shelter and Homeward Bound, or donations toward Dove's needs.

Needed items include toys, wrapping paper and tape, coats, mittens and hats, stocking stuffers, diapers, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, all sizes of sweatshirts, kitchen utensils, pots and pans, towels, blankets and pillows and household items.

