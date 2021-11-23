Dove Inc. to host Giving Tree lighting

DECATUR — Dove Inc. will celebrate Giving Tuesday 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, with a lighting of the Giving Tree in the green space at the shelter, 302 S. Union St.
The tree lighting will be held at 4:15 p.m. and will remain lighted through mid-January in honor of volunteers, advocates, supporters, staff and all those working toward safe homes for themselves and their families.
Visitors are welcome to stop by the reception indoors from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in honor of the retirement of Teri Ducy, who has served Dove for 31 years. At 5:45 p.m. there will be a special presentation in honor of Ray Batman, Dove's first executive director.
During this time, donations will also be accepted for the Coats for Kids drive, and of Christmas Care & Share program for residents of the shelter and Homeward Bound, or donations toward Dove's needs.
Needed items include toys, wrapping paper and tape, coats, mittens and hats, stocking stuffers, diapers, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, all sizes of sweatshirts, kitchen utensils, pots and pans, towels, blankets and pillows and household items.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato reacts at the surprise unveiling of a sign revealing the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen is named after her during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Retired shelter supervisor Patty Plato and David Ozier of Lowe's Heroes look over the newly renovated Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter kitchen during an event celebrating improvements made to the shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Members of Lowe’s Heroes take a group photo near a new cabinet unit they donated to the dining area during an event commemorating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Dove Inc., Homeward bound employees Kim Fickes, left, and Denise Jones look over a newly painted and carpeted bedroom during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Dove Inc., Homeward bound employees Kim Fickes, left, and Denise Jones look over a newly painted and carpeted bedroom during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A newly painted and carpeted shelter bedroom is pictured at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday November 1, 2016.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Members of Lowe's Heros meet in a room with new carpet during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW New ground covering on the playground was among recent improvements made at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Attendees visit in the dining area during an event celebrating improvements at the Dove, Inc. domestic violence shelter Tuesday afternoon.
