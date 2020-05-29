Eric Trickey, pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran, remembered as a beloved friend, inspiration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — When the Rev. Eric Trickey answered the call of St. Paul's Lutheran Church to leave Southern California for Central Illinois in 2015, he was facing several challenges all at once.

One of them was that he was following the Rev. Wray Offermann, who had been pastor for 40 years. Another was that Trickey had cancer, and had just had a scan that revealed new growth of the tumors.

“He said, 'I would understand if you chose to rescind the call and if you want to talk to the call committee,' and I said we don't have to talk about that,” Offermann said. “We prayed and in good faith were under a conviction that God led us to call you, and nothing's happened to change our mind about that.

“We called you knowing that you would come with your own set of struggles and if that meant not having the health you desired to have, we have doctors in Decatur. The same Lord who guides your life in San Diego will guide and direct and heal and work with you in Decatur, so pack up the moving van.”