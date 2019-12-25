Everyday cheapskate: Simple ways to keep your home smelling clean and fresh

When it comes to housekeeping, there's nothing quite so lovely as the smell of nothing. That's the way clean is supposed to smell — like absolutely nothing!

Clean is the absence of odors from animals, people, garbage, rot, mold, mildew, smoke, dirt, grease and grime — not the presence of spray fragrance on top of odors. Check out these simple ways to keep your home smelling clean and fresh. And for those who love a scent, I have some ideas for that, too.

Deal with moisture

It's the No. 1 cause of household odors, according to cleaning expert Rachel Hoffman, author of "Cleaning Sucks." If you suspect this may be the source of that sour smell when you walk into a room, wonder no more. Invest in an inexpensive hygrometer that measures humidity. Test every room, including the basement and attic. If you discover humidity levels above 60%, consider using a dehumidifier.

Place moisture-absorbing crystals like DampRid in closets and bathrooms. Don't allow wet things like towels to sit in hampers for any length of time. Hang bathmats over the towel bar or shower rod following every use so they can dry out.

Address the obvious