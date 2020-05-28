Facing multiple legal battles with churches, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to lift 10-person limit on services in new stay-at-home order

Facing a barrage of legal challenges from churches, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to remove a provision limiting the number of people who can attend in-person religious services when he signs a new version of his statewide stay-at-home order on Friday.
The move comes as the state moves into phase three of Pritzker’s reopening plan, with a wider range of businesses opening their doors for the first time in more than two months. On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued new guidelines for houses of worship, hours before the state responded to the U.S. Supreme Court in a lawsuit by two churches seeking to block Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order, issued April 30 and set to expire after Friday, added religious services to the list of “essential” activities for which residents are permitted to leave their homes but mandated that they be limited to 10 or fewer people.
In its Supreme Court filing, the state argues that the churches’ request is moot because Pritzker “has announced that after that date religious gatherings will no longer be subject to mandatory restrictions.”
“Having received many plans and ideas from responsible faith leaders, IDPH has reviewed many detailed proposals and has provided guidance, not mandatory restrictions, for all faith leaders to use in their efforts to ensure the health and safety of their congregants,” Pritzker said Thursday at his daily press briefing.
That includes “suggestions” for capacity limits and limited indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, he said.
The health department’s guidelines stress that holding remote services, like those that are broadcast or held online, or drive-in services continues to be the safest way for people to worship.
“The desire for the human connection of worshiping together, particularly during a time of crisis, is understandable,” the guidelines say. “However, gatherings of any size pose a risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
Faith communities that choose to hold in-person services can limit the risk by holding them outdoors or limiting indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer participants, in all cases following precautions including wearing masks and keeping 6 feet of distance between people from separate households, according to the health department.
“Where the 10-person limit cannot be followed in places of worship,” the guidelines recommend steps such as limiting attendance to 25% or normal capacity or 100 people, whichever is lower.
Public health officials also discourage the “riskiest activities,” including singing, group recitation, sharing food and drinks, and hugging or shaking hands.
A pair of Chicago-area churches are challenging the provision in Pritzker’s statewide stay-at-home order that has limited the number of people who can gather for in-person religious services.
Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries requested an emergency writ of injunctive relief from the U.S. Supreme Court by Sunday, the Christian holy day of Pentecost.
In a legal filing, the churches say the gathering limit in Pritzker’s statewide stay-at-home order amounts to “arbitrary and discriminatory treatment of houses of worship” and violates their constitutional rights.
“Churches do not seek to undermine Illinois’ unquestionable interest in protecting its citizenry, or to be wholly exempt from reasonable restrictions imposed for the good of their congregants and communities -- whom they love,” the filing states.
It goes on to add that that Pritzker’s orders “inflict irreparable harm” when “worship services are threatened by criminal and regulatory enforcement actions.”
Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church, in the Northwest Side’s Albany Park neighborhood, held worship services May 10, and in the legal filing contends it exceeded public health guidance for social distancing and disinfecting and took temperatures of worshippers upon their entry.
“Concerns about being fined, arrested, hauled off to jail, or subjected to other punitive measures have interfered with and diminished its collective worship experience, to a much greater extent than COVID-19 and the resulting precautionary measures it has voluntarily employed, ever could,” the lawsuit states.
Elim Romanian Pentecostal was among three churches fined by Chicago police for holding worship services earlier this month.
On May 13, Judge Robert Gettleman denied the two churches’ attempt to hold services despite the stay-at-home order, calling the request for a preliminary injunction “both ill-founded and selfish,” and said a restraining order would put congregants and their greater communities at risk.
The pastor of Logos Baptist Ministries, in Niles, vowed to continue to hold in-person services after the federal ruling.
The initial statewide stay-at-home order took effect March 21, and the state is slated to move Friday into phase three of Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” reopening plan. The order has largely been upheld to date in the face of legal challenges by other churches and religious organizations, businesses and Republican lawmakers.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, sued Pritzker over the order last month and a Clay County Circuit Court judge ruled in his favor, issuing a temporary restraining order allowing him, but only him, to disregard Pritzker’s order.
The Illinois attorney general’s office appealed the ruling, and Bailey withdrew the lawsuit, to refile it with new information, which he did earlier this month.
