Faith briefs: Family advent celebrations
Family advent celebrations

Family advent celebrations

Family advent celebrations will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic churches every Saturday and Sunday in December and Saturday, Nov. 30. Mass times are 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes and 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Thomas the Apostle. Advent is the beginning of the liturgical year. For more information, call (217) 877-4404 or visit www.ololchurch.com.

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

