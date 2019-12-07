Faith briefs for Dec. 7

Arcola Christmas House Walk

Arcola United Methodist women will sponsor Christmas House Walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Homes on the tour belong to Vickie Biggs, Judy Eskridge, Dustin and Stephanee Griffith, Rick and Lynn Kloopfleisch and Tim and Jana Mahannah and Candy Cane Cafe.

Cost for home tour is $10 and tickets are available at Yoder's Homestead, My Favorite Things and Arcola Depot. Cost of Candy Cane Cafe only is $4.

For more information, call (217) 202-2127.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Christian Women's Connection luncheon

Decatur Christian Women's Connection luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in Tuscany, 3010 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The cost is $15 pre-registered. Make reservations by calling Von Gregory at (217) 768-4779 by Monday, Dec. 9.

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0