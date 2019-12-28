Faith briefs for Dec. 28
0 comments
Faith briefs

Faith briefs for Dec. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kwanzaa celebration 

Purpose, the celebration of Kwanzaa will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in Decatur township community room, 1620 S. Taylorville Road. African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of IL Inc. will be the host. 

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News