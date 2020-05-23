Grab and Go food pantry drive through will be open from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 28, in City of Praise Church, 1416 N. Edward St.
Bring identification. For more information, call (217) 428-8988.
* * *
Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!