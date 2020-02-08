Faith Briefs

Decatur Christian Women's Connection

Decatur Christian Women's Connection will be meeting at a new location and day beginning this month. The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in The Venue, 2882 N. Dineen St.

The cost is $15 pre-registered. Make reservations by calling Von Gregory at (217) 768-4779 by Thursday, Feb. 13.

