Israel tour
A tour of Israel informational meeting will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St.
You have free articles remaining.
Vicki Sherer will host a tour of Israel from Oct. 3 to 14, 2021. A secured price of $4,215 includes round trip airfare, deluxe motor coaches, first class hotels, entrance fees to sites, Israeli tour guide, breakfast and dinner buffets.
For information, call Vicki Shearer at (217) 201-7077.
* * *
Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.