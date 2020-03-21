Faith briefs
Faith briefs

Israel tour

A tour of Israel informational meeting will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St. 

Vicki Sherer will host a tour of Israel from Oct. 3 to 14, 2021. A secured price of $4,215 includes round trip airfare, deluxe motor coaches, first class hotels, entrance fees to sites, Israeli tour guide, breakfast and dinner buffets.

For information, call Vicki Shearer at (217) 201-7077.

