Faith Fellowship moves into new home in Decatur

“We're going to keep the kids here on Friday nights,” Dunning said. “We'll have popcorn, Pepsi and pretzels and watch movies.”

There will be a session from 6 to 8 p.m. for smaller kids and one from 8 to 10 p.m. for bigger kids and teens, with wholesome, Christian movies appropriate for each age group and discussion time. He has placed basketball hoops in the parking lot for neighborhood kids to use, against the counsel of the nearby neighbors, who told him the “bad” kids would come and tear things up. Contrary to that dark prediction, Dunning said, the kids have been respectful, cleaned up after themselves, and some have even accepted his invitation to come back for church services and so have people who live nearby.

One of the many rooms is devoted to the church's food pantry, supplied by Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington. One of the basement rooms holds the donated bicycles that are given to kids weekly, with names drawn from among the church's children. There are places to hold counseling sessions, and even a costumes room for the church's dramas.

“We have space for days,” Dunning said, adding with a chuckle, “Sometimes I get lost because I don't know my way around yet.”

All are welcome, he said, quoting another of the congregation's bywords:

"God judges. The Holy Spirit convicts. Our job is to love you, wherever you're from, whoever you might be."

