Faith Fellowship moves into new home in Decatur

DECATUR – Parkway Church of the Nazarene at 2701 E. Faries Parkway has sat empty for several years, but is empty no longer.
Faith Fellowship Christian Church has bought the building and moved in several weeks ago. That congregation's previous home is in a former school building on the corner of Jasper Street and Grand Avenue and once served as Durfee School. Pastor Wayne Dunning attended school there as a child.
“The building is old and it's waving the white flag (of surrender),” Dunning joked about the need to move out of the former school, which is over 100 years old. The church paid $1,000 for the building when the congregation bought it from the Decatur School District, and its size and age have always presented significant challenges. The power bill alone can be upward of $1,200 a month, and for a small church without much disposable income but hearts anxious to help those who need groceries, rent or financial assistance with bills, that was daunting.
At their new home, the power bill is about one-fourth of what it was in the former school, which is a big help, Dunning said. The hope is to pay off the mortgage on the church in two years, with a lot of scrimping and saving, at which point the decreased expenses will allow the congregation's outreach like their food pantry, financial assistance, bicycle giveaways and youth programs to flourish.
And for the first time, the church has a sanctuary to worship in, with its own baptistry behind the chancel, and 27 baptisms scheduled for next month alone.
“I like to get people baptized as soon as I can after they've come to Christ,” Dunning said. “I don't want to make them wait.”
Because of COVID-19, services are live-streamed over Facebook at present, though if members and visitors choose to come in person, there's plenty of room to keep a safe distance. Donors are in place for screens and equipment which will be installed shortly for sound and video capability during services, and the church family meets on Saturdays for cleaning and painting as they make the building their own.
The building has everything Faith Fellowship could want to fulfill their motto of “Here we grow,” with a kitchen that Dunning said the church's women love, Sunday school rooms, separate nursery space for babies and bigger children, a large fellowship area where Dunning holds his weekly “Courageous Conversations on Race” at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and the church can host other meetings, adult Bible study, church meals and wedding receptions, a full basement with rooms where smaller children and teens can each have their own space, and a room that will be a movie theater for kids.
“We're going to keep the kids here on Friday nights,” Dunning said. “We'll have popcorn, Pepsi and pretzels and watch movies.”
There will be a session from 6 to 8 p.m. for smaller kids and one from 8 to 10 p.m. for bigger kids and teens, with wholesome, Christian movies appropriate for each age group and discussion time. He has placed basketball hoops in the parking lot for neighborhood kids to use, against the counsel of the nearby neighbors, who told him the “bad” kids would come and tear things up. Contrary to that dark prediction, Dunning said, the kids have been respectful, cleaned up after themselves, and some have even accepted his invitation to come back for church services and so have people who live nearby.
One of the many rooms is devoted to the church's food pantry, supplied by Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington. One of the basement rooms holds the donated bicycles that are given to kids weekly, with names drawn from among the church's children. There are places to hold counseling sessions, and even a costumes room for the church's dramas.
“We have space for days,” Dunning said, adding with a chuckle, “Sometimes I get lost because I don't know my way around yet.”
All are welcome, he said, quoting another of the congregation's bywords:
"God judges. The Holy Spirit convicts. Our job is to love you, wherever you're from, whoever you might be."
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
