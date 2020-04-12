Faith in a pandemic: Central Illinois families seek new ways to celebrate Easter

DECATUR — With the Easter holiday falling in the middle of efforts to contain a pandemic, celebrations must take a different form this year.
In the Christian faith, the holiday celebrated Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, as described in the New Testament. The day has also traditionally been a time for family gatherings, dining tables laden with ham and scalloped potatoes, and baskets of marshmallow and chocolate concoctions for the little ones.
This year, church services will be adjusted to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order and restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people, both measures meant to contain the spread of COVID-19. Extended families will not gather at the dining room table in their pastel Sunday best. Children will not huddle together before running en masse into a clearing, searching for colorful, candy-filled plastic eggs.
Health experts and government leaders urge social distancing and staying inside as ways to slow the spread of a virus that has infected more than 17,000 Illinoisans and killed hundreds.
Many across the region are finding ways to mark the significance of an occasion that can still bring emotional and spiritual closeness, even when it cannot bridge the physical gaps.
For Joyce Keller, that meant preparing Easter baskets and treats for the neighborhood children and delivering them to porches on Maundy Thursday, pulling the items behind her in a little red wagon.
“I didn't want them to miss out,” said Keller, speaking of the members of the Little Red Wagon Club that she runs on an empty lot across from her house on North College Street.
The motto of the club is “Remember to be kind” and meetings often consist of a walk through the neighborhood to pick up litter. Keller also asks the kids to perform an act of kindness and report back to her what they've done — and every year, they have an Easter egg hunt.
In a time of unknown and apprehension, they sought to bring some peace.
But this year, Keller regretfully dodged the hugs the kids are used to giving to her as she delivered their treats. To make up for that, she attached a “hug coupon” to each basket, good for hugs when the need for no-contact greetings is in the past.
“I think it's good,” said Quincenia Jackson, a junior at MacArthur High School who is Macon County Player of the Year in basketball for the second year in a row. Called “Q” by her friends, she was a member of the Little Red Wagon Club when she was younger and continues to help out. Her niece, Lauren Foster, 8, donned the mask that Keller included in the baskets which were emblazoned “LRWC” for Little Red Wagon Club.
Quincenia's mother, Canzetta Jackson, still has six children at home of her total of 12, and they've all been in the club. “I love it,” she said. “I think it's very positive.”
Children in Maroa who would normally be participating in egg hunts got a chance to celebrate differently on Saturday — with a visit from the Easter bunny himself.
The Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District escorted the guest of honor through the city. Families were encouraged to come outside when they heard the sirens and wave.
Many families are doing what they can to hold onto the bones of tradition, incorporating more technology when needed.
Marla Mink-Johnson of Decatur created a list of holiday activities, as she would any other year — but this time, adjustments must be made.
“(We will) dress up, time our dinners and put a laptop on the dining room table and eat and visit,” she said. “Church will be online.”
Meals are often part of a family’s Easter routine, a tradition few are willing to give up. Barbara Light of Decatur said she hopes to make her family dinner, then deliver it to her daughter and son-in-law’s doorstep. “So we can celebrate separately together,” she said.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said her family would still try to make dinner special, "even though it will be very small," she said. “And we will try to call relatives that are far away.”
The social distancing orders have stirred up cabin fever for many. Assumption residents have been gathering together at 7 p.m. every Sunday at the War Memorial on Main Street with people sitting in their cars for a sing-along. On Easter, some of the hits will include “God Bless America” and “Amazing Grace.
“Our favorite local vocalist, Jack Erisman, will be singing,” said Assumption resident Courtney Hiler. ”We’ve been doing a sing-along every Sunday night of the quarantine. It’s been so fun.”
Pritzker issued the stay-at-home order March 21. The period was to end April 7, but on March 31, he extended it until the end of April.
Last week, he told religious Illinoisans that the safest way to observe their faith’s holiday is to stay home.“Teachings from the Bible will tell you that it is our obligation to save a life if we have the opportunity to,” he said. “Staying home is saving a life, not just your own, but somebody else's.”
The governor, who is Jewish, said he has participated in two Passover Seders over videoconference. Jews began celebrating the seven-day Passover holiday on Wednesday.
“I will say that it was almost fun,” he said with a smile. “Because you can connect with people that might not otherwise be able to get to your home on a typical Passover or typical Easter.”
Many worship leaders have turned to the same technology to stream their services, although some have incorporated other elements.
The Rev. Ryan Baker, lead minister for Moweaqua’s First Christian Church, said he began worrying about the annual holiday service shortly before the mandated closure of public places.
“I could see the writing on the wall,” he said. “This looks like it's not going to be over soon.”
Most Christian churches strive to make their Easter service special every year, and Baker's congregation is no exception.
“It's a great opportunity to share the message of hope with people we don’t normally get to,” Baker said. “But how do we make an event out of it?”
The solution devised by church leaders: drive-in services, scheduled for Good Friday, Saturday and twice on Sunday. The church partnered with a technology company to set up a movie experience; parking lot attendants were set to direct traffic to ensure that people kept six feet of distance, and the services were to be broadcast on a radio station so that no one had to rolled down their car windows.
“Being able to see other people is important,” Baker said. “If we can figure out a way to do something special, people are going to remember it.”
Although church is a spiritual enrichment, it is also a social experience — and worship leaders want to reach as many people as possible.
Decatur’s Central Christian Church has been offering live streaming services for nearly four years. “We already had the capability to do that,” said the Rev. Michael E. Karunas, senior minister.
The ministers suspended in-person worship after March 22. Since the stay-at-home rule went into effect, the church implemented a Facebook page allowing them to add another option for services.
“The congregation, in large part, is really grateful for the online worship,” Karunas said. “The response is overwhelmingly positive.”
Karaunas said the services allow a sense of normalcy. All ages, including the older, less tech savvy members, are able to tune in, and people are watching from around the country, he said. People are congregating "in a brand-new way."
“It’s about the resurrection of Jesus. It’s not about the building,” Karunas said. “It’s a good reminder of the message of hope. It’s not limited to one way of understanding that. We can have new ways of experiencing hope that’s not tied to our traditions.”
Traditions do provide comfort for many, however.
Before Keller handed out Easter baskets to the neighborhood children, she hard-boiled six eggs to include in each basket as well as Easter egg dyeing kits, so the kids could do that themselves. She also dropped off toilet paper and juice drinks along with the baskets. Northeast Community Fund, where Keller and her husband, Jack, volunteer during normal times, donated some of the items.
Because the Kellers are both over 60 and in a high-risk group, they're not allowed to volunteer at the moment, and Joyce Keller said that's left her at loose ends. She can't volunteer and she can't hold Little Red Wagon Club meetings, so the Easter baskets were a welcome opportunity to do something.
For many, the unconventional approach to the holiday, along with the past few weeks as a whole, have brought lessons and opportunities to appreciate what they do have.
“No matter what people do to celebrate, it will be an Easter to remember,” Moore Wolfe said. “Because hopefully we won’t have to do anything like this next year.”
