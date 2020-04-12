Faith in a pandemic: Central Illinois families seek new ways to celebrate Easter

“The congregation, in large part, is really grateful for the online worship,” Karunas said. “The response is overwhelmingly positive.”

Karaunas said the services allow a sense of normalcy. All ages, including the older, less tech savvy members, are able to tune in, and people are watching from around the country, he said. People are congregating "in a brand-new way."

“It’s about the resurrection of Jesus. It’s not about the building,” Karunas said. “It’s a good reminder of the message of hope. It’s not limited to one way of understanding that. We can have new ways of experiencing hope that’s not tied to our traditions.”

Traditions do provide comfort for many, however.

Before Keller handed out Easter baskets to the neighborhood children, she hard-boiled six eggs to include in each basket as well as Easter egg dyeing kits, so the kids could do that themselves. She also dropped off toilet paper and juice drinks along with the baskets. Northeast Community Fund, where Keller and her husband, Jack, volunteer during normal times, donated some of the items.