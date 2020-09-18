Faith leaders battle trauma

“To do a eulogy is to give some meaning to the life, focused around some type of Bible verse of theological concept,” said the Rev. Marshall Elijah Hatch Sr., of the New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.

Their role is often a hybrid of ministry, counseling and activism.

“You put yourself out there and try to be a voice for the voiceless, and you put your heart out there,” said the Rev. Greg Livingston, who has spent three decades as a pastor on the city’s South and West Sides. “You want to connect with that family and their sorrow, so it is a constant (for him). And an ever-constant way of putting yourself out there for people. It’s a life of sacrifice for those of us who really take it seriously.”

It can be a steep cost to pay for the city’s religious shepherds, at times fracturing their personal lives, damaging their health, and leaving some to question how long they can continue with a ministry that requires so much.

Each pastor has a few tragic murders that never leave them.

And without hesitation, they can recite the names like they are taking attendance in a classroom.

Bettie Jones, the 55-year-old grandmother who was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer.