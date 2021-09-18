Faith Lutheran Church plans garage sale

LINCOLN — Faith Lutheran Church will be hosting a garage and bake sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lincoln Park District Ballroom, 1400 Primm Road, Lincoln. Buck-a-bag, is from noon-1 p.m.

***

DECATUR — Right to Life in Decatur/Macon County meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. in the St. Patrick Church basement, 407 E. Eldorado St.

The meeting is being held to discuss the resignations of Director Diana Shipley and Treasurer Peggy Mosier and the future of the chapter in Decatur/Macon County. For more information call 217-864-5422.

***

DECATUR — Right to Life in Decatur/Macon County will be hosting their Life Chain 2021 on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Participates will be lining Franklin and Eldorado Streets with crowds of prolife Christians. A Christian witness against the killing of preborn children.

Signs are provided from the basement of St. Patrick's Church. For more information call 217-864-5422.

***

DECATUR — Unity Gospel Singers will celebrate their anniversary with a show at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at City of Praise Church, 1415 N. Edward St. Special guests include Spiritual Wonders, Frankie Woods, Sensational Traveling Five and Joyful Noise.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

