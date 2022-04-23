Faith notes: Climate change topic of Unitarian service; Community service project; LCMS Hynm Sing

DECATUR — The climate change issue will be taken from generalizations to specific impacts on Central Illinois in the April 24 service at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur.

Former presidential advisor Don Wuebbles will talk on “The Earth’s Changing Climate: A View from Central Illinois” at 10:15 a.m. at 3773 N. MacArthur Road. The service also will be available on Zoom.

Wuebbles is a professor emeritus of atmospheric science at the University of Illinois. From 2015 to early 2017, Wuebbles was assistant director with the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the Executive Office of the President, serving as the White House expert on climate science.

His climate work previously helped the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

***

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion United Methodist Church is planning a "Love Your Neighbor" initiative for residents in Mount Zion by performing various services for free on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The community is invited to sign up for these services, ranging from light yard work, replacing batteries in smoke alarms to free blood pressure checks.

For more information and to register contact Cheri Davis at 217-864-4813.

***

SPRINGFIELD — Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting its 175th Anniversary "Hymn Sing" in honor of the founding of the Lutheran Church- Missouri Synod in the United States.

The celebratory hymn will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at its downtown campus, 220 S. Second St., Springfield.

The hour-long program will feature music from LCMS composer and lyricists. Light refreshments will be served.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call 217-787-2322 or visit www.trinity-lutheran.com.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

