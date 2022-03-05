Faith notes: Decatur Christian Women’s Connection to host luncheon

DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, March 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.

The speaker is Mary Boling. She will speak about "Joy through the Journey". Special Feature: Martha Fore with carbon monoxide and smoke alarm awareness.

$20 at the door and you must pre-register. Reservations are due by Wednesday.

Contact Von Gregory at 217-768-4779 or Pam Hinton at 217-433-9814.

