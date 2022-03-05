 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Faith notes

Faith notes: Decatur Christian Women’s Connection to host luncheon

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, March 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.

The speaker is Mary Boling. She will speak about "Joy through the Journey". Special Feature: Martha Fore with carbon monoxide and smoke alarm awareness. 

$20 at the door and you must pre-register. Reservations are due by Wednesday.

Contact Von Gregory at 217-768-4779 or Pam Hinton at 217-433-9814.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four reasons why you should be eating more pistachios

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News