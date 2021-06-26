Faith notes: Decatur Christian Women’s Connection

DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection is inviting all ladies from Decatur and surrounding area to our Luncheon and program on July 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.

Speaker this month will be Marilyn Garapolo from Plainfield. She will speak about “Laughter is a Medicine.”

$20 includes meal, dessert and the program payable at the door.

Reservations and cancellations are essential.

Contact Von Gregory at 217-768-4779 or Pam Hinton at 217-433-9814

DECATUR — 24-7 prayer for Decatur has been set up for The week of July 12 through July19. This is a community wide effort and is being sponsored by people from several different churches.

The prayer event will be held at Decatur House of Prayer (DHOP) at 1920 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur. We are looking for people to pray for each hour of the day of the prayer week, 168 hours!

You can sign up to pray at https://24-7prayer.com/signup/197a8e

For more information email cindygrgurich@mailfence.com or snearlyjeanine@gmail.com

