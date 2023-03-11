First United Methodist Church will be hosting a free concert as the Spring Tour for the University of Illinois Varsity Men's Glee Club from Champaign/Urbana area starts on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at the church located at 201 W. North St., Decatur.

There will be donations accepted for the choir.

For more information contact decaturfirstumc.org or 217-423-9711.

***

Decatur House of Prayer will be hosting a 12 hour Burn for Freedom to End Human Trafficking on March 18, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with continual prayer and worship at 1920 N. Oakland Ave., in Decatur.

There will be a panel from noon to 2 p.m. to bring awareness to Human Trafficking.

Volunteers are needed. For more information contact decaturhop@gmail.com

***

