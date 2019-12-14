Faith notes for Dec. 14
Faith notes for Dec. 14

City of Praise

Relationship luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, City of Praise, 1415 N. Edward St. Speakers: Overseer Mac and Lady T. McClelland.  $8. 

Central Christian

Millikin-Decatur Chamber Symphony Orchestra, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St.

St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln

Advent love, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln. 

Harvest Christian Center

Children's church handbell choir, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St. 

St. John Episcopal

Lessons and Carols advent festival, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, St. John Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St. 

Harristown Foursquare

Lesters concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Harristown Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St. 

