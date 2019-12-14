Faith notes for Dec. 14

City of Praise
Relationship luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, City of Praise, 1415 N. Edward St. Speakers: Overseer Mac and Lady T. McClelland. $8.
Central Christian
Millikin-Decatur Chamber Symphony Orchestra, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St.
St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln
You have free articles remaining.
Advent love, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln.
Harvest Christian Center
Children's church handbell choir, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St.
St. John Episcopal
Lessons and Carols advent festival, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, St. John Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St.
Harristown Foursquare
Lesters concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Harristown Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St.