Faith notes for the week of Jan. 18

Temple 1
Male Chorus Gospel Muscial, 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 1, 1915 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Combined men and women day, 10:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Guests: Evangelist David Howrd, morning; Missionary Linda Smith, evening.
Calvary Baptist
State of Grace trio, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Calvary Baptist church, 1833 S. Country Club Road. Love offerings.
Macon United Methodist
You have free articles remaining.
Pork sandwich, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Macon United Methodist Church, 170 W. Bell St. Freewill donations.
Harristown Foursquare
Kings IV concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Harristown Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St. Freewill offerings.
Central Christian
Millikin Collegiate Chorale Tour Finale Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St.
* * *
Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.