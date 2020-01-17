Faith notes for the week of Jan. 18
0 comments

Faith notes for the week of Jan. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Temple 1

Male Chorus Gospel Muscial, 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 1, 1915 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 

Combined men and women day, 10:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Guests: Evangelist David Howrd, morning; Missionary Linda Smith, evening.

Calvary Baptist

State of Grace trio, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Calvary Baptist church, 1833 S. Country Club Road. Love offerings.

Macon United Methodist

Pork sandwich, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Macon United Methodist Church, 170 W. Bell St. Freewill donations.

Harristown Foursquare

Kings IV concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Harristown Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St. Freewill offerings. 

Central Christian

Millikin Collegiate Chorale Tour Finale Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. 

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News