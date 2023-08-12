DECATUR — "Hats Off to the Ladies" will be held at Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St., at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

The keynote address by Rachelle Whiteman is titled "Make Room."

There will be prizes for the funniest, most original and beautiful hats. A meal will be catered by Yoder's Kitchen.

Space is limited. Tickets are $15 each and must be purchased by Sept. 1. For more information or to order tickets contact Harvest Christian Center at 217-330-7237.

DECATUR — City of Praise Church, 1415 N. Edward St., will host a family tailgate party from 3-7 p.m. at Saturday, Aug 19.

Families are encouraged to wear their favorite team jerseys. The event includes a cookout, activities, music and a bounce house.

For more information, call 217-520-9031.

