Faith notes: Kings IV, Millikin University choir to perform

The Kings IV will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. at Harristown Foursquare Church, 7570 W Main St., Decatur.

A free will offering will be received.

For more information contact Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

Two Millikin University music groups will perform Tour Finale shows in Decatur.

The Collegiate Chorale will conclude a four-day tour with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Patrick Church, 407 E. Eldorado St. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 217-454-8709

The University Choir will conclude a two-week tour with a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 217-428-4336.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.