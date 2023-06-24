DECATUR — Life Foursquare Church will be hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, June 25, beginning at 6 p.m. at 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur.

This event is open to the public and will have food trucks, entertainment by Felix and Fingers: Dueling Pianos. Fireworks at Dusk.

The kid zone will include inflatables, face painting and a playground.

For more information go to the event website www.foursquare.life/IDC.

***

BEECHER CITY — Cowden Free Methodist Church Camp are offering free services beginning Friday, July 14 through Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Cowden Free Methodist Campground, 174 N. 1550 East Road, Beecher City.

Monday-Saturday services are held at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the free services.

For more information contact Cindy Halbrook at 217-259-9688.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com. Please include a contact phone number for verification.