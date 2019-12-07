Faith notes: Mount Calvary Lutheran, Temple 3, Forsyth United Methodist and more
Faith notes: Mount Calvary Lutheran, Temple 3, Forsyth United Methodist and more

Mount Calvary Lutheran

Bazaar, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 S. Franklin Street Road. 

Temple 3

Bazaar and rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 3, 1762 E. Prairie Ave. 

Forsyth United Methodist

Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Forsyth United Methodist Church. 

Tower Hill Free Methodist

Wanda Mountain Boys, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Tower Hill Free Methodist Church. 

First United Methodist

Bells in motion, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. $15. 

St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln

Advent Hope, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln. 

Clinton Presbyterian

Millikin University Trombone Ensemble, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Clinton Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Center St. 

Harvest Christian Center

Brenda Hawbaker Lewis, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St. 

First Presbyterian

Christmas Dreams, 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, First Presbyterian Church 204 W. Prairie Ave. 

Macon United Methodist

Cookie walk and holiday bazaar, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Macon United Methodist Church. 190 W. Bell. 

Community Temple Church of God in Christ

Candlelight service, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Community Temple Church of God in Christ, 759 S. Jackson St. 

Temple 2

50th Choir annual concert, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 2, 1003 W. Macon St. 

Grace Baptist

Brian Free & Assurance concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Grace Baptist Church, 3770 N. Water St. 

Mount Pulaski United Methodist

Painting Party with Jody Phillips, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Mount Pulaski United Methodist Church, 303 E. Jefferson St. $30. (217) 792-3918. 

Maranatha Assembly of God

Sidewalk prophets Great Big Family Christmas tour, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden Drive. $20-$55. 

Dalton City United Methodist

Pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Dalton City United Methodist Church, 200 N. Water St. $3-$6. 

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

