Faith notes: Mount Calvary Lutheran, Temple 3, Forsyth United Methodist and more

Mount Calvary Lutheran
Bazaar, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 S. Franklin Street Road.
Temple 3
Bazaar and rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 3, 1762 E. Prairie Ave.
Forsyth United Methodist
Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Forsyth United Methodist Church.
Tower Hill Free Methodist
Wanda Mountain Boys, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Tower Hill Free Methodist Church.
First United Methodist
Bells in motion, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. $15.
St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln
Advent Hope, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, St. John United Church of Christ, Lincoln.
Clinton Presbyterian
Millikin University Trombone Ensemble, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Clinton Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Center St.
Harvest Christian Center
Brenda Hawbaker Lewis, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St.
First Presbyterian
Christmas Dreams, 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, First Presbyterian Church 204 W. Prairie Ave.
Macon United Methodist
Cookie walk and holiday bazaar, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Macon United Methodist Church. 190 W. Bell.
Community Temple Church of God in Christ
Candlelight service, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Community Temple Church of God in Christ, 759 S. Jackson St.
Temple 2
50th Choir annual concert, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 2, 1003 W. Macon St.
Grace Baptist
Brian Free & Assurance concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Grace Baptist Church, 3770 N. Water St.
Mount Pulaski United Methodist
Painting Party with Jody Phillips, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Mount Pulaski United Methodist Church, 303 E. Jefferson St. $30. (217) 792-3918.
Maranatha Assembly of God
Sidewalk prophets Great Big Family Christmas tour, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden Drive. $20-$55.
Dalton City United Methodist
Pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Dalton City United Methodist Church, 200 N. Water St. $3-$6.
