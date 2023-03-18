DECATUR — Long Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting an all you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and hash browns event on Saturday, April 1, from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at 6890 E. Firehouse Road.

The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for ages 3-10 and ages 2 and under are free.

For more information, contact Judy Tilton at 217-454-4828.

***

DECATUR — First United Methodist Church will be hosting a Lenten Organ Recital featuring Ray Wiggs on at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at 201 W. North St., Decatur.

As an organ major at Millikin University, Wiggs studied with Ted Ripper and practiced and performed on the Noack Organ, Opus 70, tracker action organ at First United Methodist Church.

For further information contact Helen Kershaw, 217-875-0818 or Church office, 217-423-9711

***

