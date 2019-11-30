Faith notes: Second Church of God; First United Methodist; Forsyth United Methodist; Annunciation Greek Orthodox; Mount Calvary Lutheran; Temple 3;

Second Church of God
Holiday craft show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Second Church of God, 2670 E. Division St.
First United Methodist
Advent organ recital by Ray Wiggs, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Bells and Baklava Christmas bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 520 N. Union St.
Temple 3
Bazaar and rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 3, 1762 E. Prairie Ave.
Mount Calvary Lutheran
Heavenly Holidays bazaar, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 S. Franklin Street Road. Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Forsyth United Methodist
Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Forsyth United Methodist Church, 210 E. Ruehl St. Cookie walk, lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., silent auction.
