Faith notes: Second Church of God; First United Methodist; Forsyth United Methodist; Annunciation Greek Orthodox; Mount Calvary Lutheran; Temple 3;

Second Church of God

Holiday craft show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Second Church of God, 2670 E. Division St. 

First United Methodist

Advent organ recital by Ray Wiggs, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. 

Annunciation Greek Orthodox

Bells and Baklava Christmas bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 520 N. Union St. 

Temple 3

Bazaar and rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 3, 1762 E. Prairie Ave. 

Mount Calvary Lutheran

Heavenly Holidays bazaar, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 S. Franklin Street Road. Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forsyth United Methodist

Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Forsyth United Methodist Church, 210 E. Ruehl St. Cookie walk, lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., silent auction.

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

