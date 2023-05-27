Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — The Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting the The Kramers in concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, at 7570 W Main St., Decatur.

The Kramers are a nationally known group that was nominated for the "2020 New Artist of The Year" by the Singing News Fan Awards.

There is no charge for the concert, a free will offering will be received.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

