First Presbyterian Church at 204 W. Prairie, Decatur, will be hosting the upcoming following Lent events:

Lentil Soup will be Thursday, April 6 at 6:15 p.m.

Maundy Thursday worship will on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m.

Easter worship services will be on Sunday, April 9, at 8:45 and 11 a.m.

Easter brunch at 9:30 a.m.

For further information contact Cathy Force at 217-521-7131.

***

Decatur House of Prayer, located at 1920 N. Oakland Ave., is having an Encounter God Night, Friday, April 7th 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Kingdom Foundations program is to teach and equip the community about the House of Prayer, growth through prayer, and worship.

For more information visit https://www.decaturhop.org/

***

Antioch Christian Church, 5409 East U.S. Route 36. Decatur, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 1-3 p.m..

There will be prizes, face painting, games, gift bags and more. All ages welcome.

For more information go to https://accdecatur.org/

***

First Baptist Church, 1320 W Arbor Drive, Decatur, will be hosting a Carnival Treat Trail on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Ages Pre-K to 5th grade.

For more information visit https://decatur-church.com/events/detail/carnival-treat-trail

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax 217-421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.