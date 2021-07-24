 Skip to main content
Faith notes

Faith notes:

Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church

DECATUR — Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church is hosting a celebration and a dinner celebrating their 60th year anniversary at 1255 S. Lake Ridge Ave., Decatur on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m.

There will be a special speaker and sharing of memories.

For information contact Pastor Scott Andrews at 217-428-3541.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s  section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

