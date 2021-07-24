Faith notes:

Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church
DECATUR — Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church is hosting a celebration and a dinner celebrating their 60th year anniversary at 1255 S. Lake Ridge Ave., Decatur on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m.
There will be a special speaker and sharing of memories.
For information contact Pastor Scott Andrews at 217-428-3541.
***
