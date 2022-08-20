 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith notes

Faith notes:

DECATUR — First Church of God in Christ, 217 E. Decatur, is hosting a "giveaway" on Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at the church.

There will be a variety of items that will be given away free of charge.  

For more information, please contact Pastor Mike Allen at 217-791-3936.

***

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a Gospel Concert, at 7570 W Main St, Decatur, on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Featuring Josh and Christina Long gospel singers. The concert is free but an offering will be received. 

For further information contact Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

