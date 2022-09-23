Faith notes:

DECATUR — Decatur Area Church Women United will host a meeting at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at First United Methodist Church, 201 W North St, Decatur.

Ardena Hunter will lead the Bible Study. The 2023 slate of officers will be presented by the nominating committee.

For further information contact President Darla Weltmer 217-877-7008.

***

DECATUR — GT Women’s Ministry will host their Renewed by Grace Fall Dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 500 S. 27th St., Decatur.

Guest speaker will be Manushak Renfro.

Tickets are $10 per person, or 2 for $18, or you can purchase a table of 8 for $75.

The menu consists of a soup, salad and baked potato bar along with dessert options. Click the link below to purchase your ticket. Ages are 16 and up.

For more information contact Matt Samuels at 217-233-8400

***

