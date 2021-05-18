 Skip to main content
Faith notes:
Illinois Federation Right to Life meets Friday, May 21, at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit (Parish Hall) at 400 N. Whitetail Circle, Mount Zion. The meeting is at 2 p.m.

Dawn Behnke, president, will be speaking regarding the events of the past year, changes brought about due to the elections and what needs to be done in the future.

Light refreshments will be served. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. 

For further information call 217-864-5422.

 

