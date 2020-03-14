Faith notes

Wesley United Methodist
Eggstravaganza bazaar, 8 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Wesley United Methodist Church, 3800 E. Cerro Gordo St. Lunch available.
Temple 1
Gospel musical, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 1, 1915 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Guest: Fantastic Jones Singers and Union Baptist Mime Team.
Family and Friends day, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Guest: Elder Timothy Shelly.
New Salem Missionary Baptist
Women's day program, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 15, New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 352 E. Wood St. Guest: Lady Juanita Finner.
Temple Baptist
Soul'd Out Quartet concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Temple Baptist Church, 1818 E. Mound Road. Free.
First Presbyterian
Lenten soup supper and Good Samaritan class, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave.
St. John's Episcopal Church
Psalms of praise, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic
Fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, Our Lady of Lourdes School gym, 3950 Lourdes Drive. $4-$8.50.
St. Peter AME
Rummage sale, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, St. Peter AME Church, 515 S. Church St.
* * *
