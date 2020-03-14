Faith notes
Wesley United Methodist

Eggstravaganza bazaar, 8 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Wesley United Methodist Church, 3800 E. Cerro Gordo St. Lunch available. 

Temple 1

Gospel musical, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 1, 1915 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Guest: Fantastic Jones Singers and Union Baptist Mime Team. 

Family and Friends day, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Guest: Elder Timothy Shelly. 

New Salem Missionary Baptist

Women's day program, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 15, New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 352 E. Wood St. Guest: Lady Juanita Finner. 

Temple Baptist

Soul'd Out Quartet concert, 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Temple Baptist Church, 1818 E. Mound Road. Free. 

First Presbyterian

Lenten soup supper and Good Samaritan class, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave. 

St. John's Episcopal Church

Psalms of praise, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St. 

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic

Fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, Our Lady of Lourdes School gym, 3950 Lourdes Drive. $4-$8.50. 

St. Peter AME

Rummage sale, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, St. Peter AME Church, 515 S. Church St. 

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

