MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion Presbyterian Church will be hosting their Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 8-2 p.m. in the Church annex, 345 W. Main St., Mount Zion.

Crafts, homemade noodles, baked goods and outside vendors. There will also be a luncheon of soup, sandwich, and dessert from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lunch tickets are $10.

For further information call the church at 217-864-2528.

***

DECATUR — Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur, 2022 Concert Series for October:

Millikin Homecoming Concert, Saturday, Oct. 8, University Choir and Alumni

Millikin University Fall Concerts, Sunday, Oct. 16, 4 p.m. Collegiate Chorale, Treble Choir. 6 p.m. University Choir, True Blue Chorale

The Music We Love, Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Anthony "Tony" Kawalkowski, violin, with Andrew Blendermann, piano

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.