Faith notes:

DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, May 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.

The speaker is Charlene Dennis. She will speak about "My Princess Story and this is no Fairytale". Special Feature: Ashley Pirano from Cedar Lake Garden and Gifts. Please wear a hat!

$20 at the door and you must pre-register. Reservations are due by Wednesday. Reservations and Cancellations are essential.

Contact Von at 217-768-4779 or Pam at 217-433-9814.

DECATUR — Westminster Presbyterian Church will be hosting a rummage sale on Friday, May 6, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Saturday May 7, 8 a.m. to noon, 1360 W. Main St., enter through the Park Place entrance.

Donations are accepted for many items and other items are priced.

For further information contact Diana Rinchiuso at 217-425-9529.

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Church Women United will hold their Human Rights Celebration on Friday, May 6th, 1 p.m. at the Greater Mt. Olive M. B. Church, 1720 W. Hunt Street.

Susan Hawbecker is chair of this event entitled "Unite to Serve". "A Human Right is a right that is believed to belong justifiably to every person." For further information call Susan Hawbecker at 217-428-5267, Vice President Elizabeth Bradford at 217-875-3957 or President Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008.

