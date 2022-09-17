Faith notes:

DECATUR — Maranatha Church will be hosting their Fall Fest, Saturday, Sept. 17, 1-4 p.m. at 555 W. imboden Drive, Decatur.

Family fun includes hayrides, pony rides, games, candy and more. Event is free and there will be refreshments for purchase.

For more information contact the church at 217-423-4252.

