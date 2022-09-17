 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Faith notes

Faith notes:

  • 0

DECATUR — Maranatha Church will be hosting their Fall Fest, Saturday, Sept. 17, 1-4 p.m. at 555 W. imboden Drive, Decatur. 

Family fun includes hayrides, pony rides, games, candy and more. Event is free and there will be refreshments for purchase. 

For more information contact the church at 217-423-4252. 

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the viral 'shy girl' workout?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News