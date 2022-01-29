DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.

The speaker is Ruth Catlett. She will speak about "There's Trouble in River City." Also, Marlene Johnson shares her voice.

Reservations and cancellations for the $20 event are due by Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Contact Von Gregory at 217-768-4779 or Pam Hinton at 217-433-9814

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0