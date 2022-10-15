Faith notes:

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a free concert featuring The Hyssongs, who have sung together for 25 years, on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at 7570 W Main St., Decatur.

A free will offering will be received.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

DECATUR — Decatur First Church of Nazarene is having a family pumpkin painting night on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. at 1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur.

The event is free. Come Help your children paint a pumpkin! Popcorn, Hot Chocolate, and Apple Cider will be offered. Dress child for painting.

For additional information call 217-875-0616.

***

DECATUR — Decatur House of Prayer are hosting their annual Thankful for the House fundraiser where they seek to raise $130,000 during a Silent Auction on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 4-8 p.m. at the church, located at 1920 N Oakland Ave., Decatur.

Auction items include: Thanksgiving items, desserts and themed baskets. Each basket is themed: media, freedom, youth, self-care, government, family, local business and school.

For more information contact Morgen 405-761-7450.

***

