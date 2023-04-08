DECATUR — The Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting the Southern Gospel group, Echoes of Grace, in concert at 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 7570 W Main St., Decatur.

There will be a special morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. for those who wish to join. There is no charge for the concert, a free will offering will be received.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

Decatur —The Antioch Christian Church, 5409 East U.S. Route 36, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 1-3 p.m..

There will be prizes, face painting, games, gift bags and more. All ages welcome.

For more information go to https://accdecatur.org/

***

