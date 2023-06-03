TOWER HILL— Jamie Tolley and Family Gospel Music Festival will be featured in concert on Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m. at the Tower Hill Free Methodist Church, 207 N. Erie St., Tower Hill.

Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted. There will be a light meal offered.

For further information contact Sue at 217-836-6285.

***

DECATUR —The Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a vacation bible school featuring "Kids of the Kingdom" on June 5-9 from 9 to 1130 a.m. daily at 7570 W Main St., Decatur.

Bible lessons, crafts, snacks and games. The week will conclude with a bounce house and water slide on Friday, June 9. Friends are welcome.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.