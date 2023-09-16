DECATUR — The Unity Gospel Singers will hosting their 22nd Anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept 16, at 5 p.m. at City of Praise Church, 1415 N. Edward St., Decatur.

Featured guests will be Zeigker Family of Fort Myers, Florida and Keshia Brown & Changed of East St. Louis, Il.

***

TOWER HILL— Bryan and Yvonne Hutson, Rescue Me Ministries will be featured in concert on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. at the Tower Hill Free Methodist Church, 207 N. Erie St., Tower Hill.

Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted. There will be a light meal offered.

For further information contact Sue at 217-836-6285.

***

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Church Women United will host the CWUI East Area Institute on Friday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the 1st Congregational United Church of Christ, 3465 N. MacArthur Road, Decatur.

The topic will be "Living a Legacy of Love; Doing God's Work" and Dan Watkins will be the featured guest speaker representing God's Shelter of Love.

All are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or a donation of clothing which will be collected and distributed to an area resource agency for the needy.

Cost is $5 per person and RSVP due by Sept. 23. Please send to Darla Weltmer, 4305 Leslie Lane, Decatur IL. 62526.

***

