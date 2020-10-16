DECATUR - Harristown Foursquare Church, The Hyssongs, a nationally known southern gospel trio, will be in concert on Sunday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., at 570 W Main St.
The concert is free and a loving offering will be received.
The Hyssongs have been singing together for 24 years and have had five #1 hits.
For information contact Brian at 217-454-4551
***
Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!