Faith notes:

DECATUR - Harristown Foursquare Church, The Hyssongs, a nationally known southern gospel trio, will be in concert on Sunday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., at 570 W Main St.

The concert is free and a loving offering will be received.

The Hyssongs have been singing together for 24 years and have had five #1 hits.

For information contact Brian at 217-454-4551

