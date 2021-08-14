Faith notes:

DECATUR — First Congregational U.C.C. Women's Fellowship will host their annual rummage sale on Friday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the bag sale Saturday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon at 3465 N. MacArthur Rd, Decatur.

There will be a wide variety of items and the public is invited.

For more information, contact Judi Carpenter at 217-875-0092 or the church office at 217-877-2216.

***

SALEM — Ernie Haase and Signature Sound will be in Concert at First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone St., Salem, on Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend this great evening of southern gospel music. This is one of the most popular male quartets in southern music.

For additional information contact: John and Judy Roberts at 619-245-9133.

***

DECATUR — Central Illinois Jurisdiction Purity Department of the Churches of God in Christ will be hosting their annual school supply giveaway at the Community Temple COGIC, 759 S. Jackson St., Saturday, Aug. 14 starting at 10 a.m.

For information contact Christina Tyus 217-853-8411

***

