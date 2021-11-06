 Skip to main content
Faith notes

Faith Notes

DECATUR — Our Lady of Lourdes Church is hosting a Night of Healing on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at 3850 Lourdes Dr., Decatur.

This is a healing service being offered for anybody that needs prayers. You do not need to be Catholic to attend. Our prayer teams will be wearing masks as we pray for others.

For questions contact Fr. Michael Trummer at 217-877-4404.

***

DECATUR — Trinity Church of the Nazarene is hosting their November 2021 Food Pantry, Saturday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1645 S. 44th St., Decatur. 

Bring ID and goods will be loaded in your vehicle.  

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s  section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Faith Notes

TOWER HILL — The Lesters will be singing at the Tower hill Free Methodist  Church,  207 Erie St., Tower hill on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.

