Faith notes:

DECATUR — Antioch Christian Church will be hosting the Gibson Girls Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at 5409 E. US Route 36, Decatur.

Free and open to public. Free will offering will be taken.

For more information call 217-864-3444.

DECATUR — The First Presbyterian Church will be hosting the following events at their church located at 204 W. Prairie, in Decatur:

The Christmas choir music program, "Peace Has Come" by Mary MacDonald, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.

The Candlelight Christmas Eve service, with a Celtic flair, on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. and the Christmas Day "Service of Lessons and Carols" on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

All are welcome. For further information call 217-429-4195.

