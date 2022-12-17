 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith notes

Faith notes:

  • Joseph Ressler

DECATUR — Antioch Christian Church will be hosting the Gibson Girls Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at 5409 E. US Route 36, Decatur.

Free and open to public. Free will offering will be taken.

For more information call 217-864-3444.

***

DECATUR — The First Presbyterian Church will be hosting the following events at their church located at 204 W. Prairie, in Decatur:

The Christmas choir music program, "Peace Has Come" by Mary MacDonald, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.

The Candlelight Christmas Eve service, with a Celtic flair, on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. and the Christmas Day "Service of Lessons and Carols" on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. 

All are welcome. For further information call 217-429-4195.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

